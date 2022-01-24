Rohman Shawl opens up about ‘low point’ in life after parting ways with Sushmita Sen. Watch video

Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl took to Instagram and shared a post about a ‘low point’ in one’s life. He shared a video where he is watching the sunset. In the clip, Rohman is sitting on the terrace, and poses for the camera. He also speaks about his ‘obsession’ with sunsets.

Sharing the video, Rohman captioned it, “The setting sun made me realise, if you are at a low point in your life, make sure the descend is so graceful, that the people watching it feel the need to rise !!! – Yours truly #inspirationalquotes #sunrise #embrace #love (video camera emoji) @richakal The jealous guy trying to ruin the video with his hand @rachitsingh08.”

The video received much love from fans, who sent him comforting messages. “Sunsets r d proof dat no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully,” one wrote. Another commented, “A guy like you shouldn’t feel low ever in life..U r an amazing person. Watching you living your life like nothing happened..inspires me. Keep shining and smiling always.”

Last month, Sushmita Sen said that she and Rohman had ended their relationship. Sharing a photo of the duo, she had captioned the post, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” Reacting to the post, Rohman had commented, “Always.” The couple had dated for over three years, and Rohman had been present at Sushmita’s family functions.