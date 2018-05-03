Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Rohit Shetty wants Ranveer Singh to beef up for Simmba

Ranveer Singh, who is basking in the success of Padmaavat and has completed the shoot of Zoya Akhtar's film, will play a rowdy policeman in Simmba. It also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in lead roles.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Updated: May 3, 2018 11:27:26 am
ranveer singh to start shoot of Simmba Ranveer Singh will soon start shoot for his next titled Simmba.
Related News

After wrapping up the shoot of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is now gearing up for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. He will be starting the shooting in a month’s time. Sharing his excitement working for the first time with Rohit Shetty, who is considered king of the masala genre, Ranveer said: “‘Simmba’ is my first collaboration with Rohit Shetty which I know people are really excited about and me more than anyone to be diving into the masala genre with king of the genre.

“It is an incredible opportunity that I am extremely excited to be commencing… shooting in about a month’s time. I will start prep for that film from tomorrow…”

Rohit Shetty wants Ranveer to transform his physique to play the role of police officer. “He is very keen that I have big muscles in the film. He has told me — Jab tu wardi pehenega na to wardi phatni chahiye.”

Ranveer was an industry outsider when he debuted with Yash Raj films Band Baaja Baaraat.

Slowly and steadily, he cemented his place in Bollywood by delivering solid performances in films like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Ranveer Singh at an event in Mumbai Ranveer Singh was present at an event in Mumbai. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) Simmba starring Ranveer Singh is directed by Rohit Shetty Ranveer Singh said he is excited to start his next project Simmba. ranveer singh has gully boy next releaseSimmba is directed by Rohit Shetty.

The actors message to the youngsters is “Don’t be fearful. Whatever you are passionate about, I would say pursue it with all your mind and heart because you have this one life and you got to make the best of it.

“Don’t fear failures. It will happen along the way but if you persevere and are persistent enough, you will break through and you will do it”.

Ranveer, who is basking in the success of Padmaavat and has completed the shoot of Zoya Akhtar’s film, will play a rowdy policeman in Simmba. It also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in lead roles. It is scheduled to hit screen on December 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now