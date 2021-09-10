Rohit Shetty takes a dig at airport looks: ‘Earlier everyone travelled in shorts and vests’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty had some interesting observations on the current trend of airport looks and Bollywood stars calling the paparazzi to get clicked while visiting temples.

Rohit, who appeared with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani in an episode of Social Media Star With Janice, revealed that only because B-town celebs themselves inform the photographers about going to a temple, they sprung in news.

“Kaun karta hai aisa? Phone karenge tabhi maloom padega na photographer ko ki ‘bhai, main aaj yeh mandir ke bahar hai.’ Kaise maloom padega? (Who does this? Only when you call and inform the photographers yourself, will they know that you are going to the temple. How else will they know)?”

Upon being asked what he thinks of the prevailing trend of airport fashion and how celebrities dress to the T even while travelling, Rohit laughed and said that’s another concern now.

“Ab uska kharcha alag ho gaya hai. Warna jab tak yeh photographers wahan pahunche nahin the ya log bolte nahin the ki main utar raha hoon plane se, tab tak toh sab chaddi-baniyan mein hi jaa rahe the. (Now, there’s a whole new expense of airport looks. Earlier, when photographers hadn’t started clicking them there or people themselves didn’t inform them about their arrival time, everyone travelled in shorts and vests),” Rohit said.

Rohit, who’s awaiting the release of his film Sooryavanshi, is currently seen hosting the Colors reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.