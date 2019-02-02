Rohit Shetty starts filming Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi in Goa

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan has crossed past the Rs 200 crore mark. The film has broken records at the box office but it seems Shetty is no mood to sit back and relax. The filmmaker has already started work on his next, Sooryavanshi.

On Friday, Shetty shared a photo with his team from the airport as he was en route Goa to start filming Sooryavanshi. “Mission SOORYAVANSHI En route Goa,” read the caption of the photo.

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. His character was unveiled in the post-credit scenes of Simmba where the actor made a cameo appearance as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi. It also being said that Ajay Devgn will make an appearance in the film as Singham and Ranveer will be seen as Simmba. The female lead of the film is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Shetty recently released a statement clarifying that Sooryavanshi is neither a remake nor is it adapted from Tamil film Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the statement on Twitter which read, “Rohit Shetty clarifies: News that Rohit Shetty has bought rights of a #Tamil film for #Sooryavanshi is untrue and baseless… Akshay Kumar starrer #Sooryavanshi, produced and directed by Rohit Shetty, is an original story and not inspired from any film, the statement reads.”

Sooryavanshi is expected to hit the screens in December 2019. Apart from the Rohit Shetty directorial, the Khiladi Kumar will be seen in four other films including Kesari, Mission Mangal, Good News and Housefull 4 in 2019.