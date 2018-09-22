Rohit Shetty on Simmba and Zero release: We were coming on the same date earlier

Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba will release on December 28. Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba will release on December 28.

Rohit Shetty revealed Friday that his upcoming film Simmba and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero will not release on the same day. Rohit said but both the teams mutually decided to avert the clash.

Shah Rukh’s Zero is releasing on December 21 while Simmba is now arriving in theatres on December 28.

“One week is enough, where is the competition. We were coming on the same date earlier but then me, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh sat and discussed that if we come on the same day then business will get affected. There was no competition as such. It was like a mutual thing. If the film is good it will run,” Rohit told reporters at the Jagran Film Festival here.

In Aanand L Rai’s Zero, SRK plays the role of a vertically challenged man. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Simmba will see Ranveer Singh as a cop. The film will also feature Sara Ali Khan.

“It is a remake and remakes are being made since years. And there’s no harm in making remakes as maybe the younger generation has not caught up with those old films. Simmba has a message in it. And I think it is my best-written film till date,” Rohit said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App