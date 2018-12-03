Hope Simmba gets the same response as the trailer: Rohit Shetty

The trailer launch of Simmba was held in Mumbai on Monday. Rohit Shetty is known for larger-than-life mass entertainers and Simmba is also gearing up to woo the audience with its over-the-top action sequences.

Speaking at the Simmba trailer launch, director Rohit said, “I hope Simmba gets the same response as the trailer.”

Simmba is played by none other than B-town’s super energetic hero Ranveer Singh. In the trailer, Ranveer makes a Dhamakedaar entry as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. By the looks of the trailer, the film seems to be a complete family entertainer.

Check out the trailer of Simmba here:

Speaking about Simmba’s character in the film, Shetty said, “Our Simmba is Singham’s young one.”

He added, “A cop film will work only if it includes the reflection of what’s happening in the society. You cannot show anything vague.”

In one of his earlier posts on Instagram, Rohit Shetty wrote, “I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says). My best film so far.”

At the trailer launch, filmmaker Karan Johar heaped praise on Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty. He said, “These two will not be able to stop themselves from giving us the best. Rohit Shetty will not be able to work without Ranveer Singh. Ranveer works on a Rohit Shetty film even when he is not working in it. This duo is out of the world, and all set to give us their best.”

The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana. Co-produced by Karan Johar, Simmba is scheduled for a December 28 release.