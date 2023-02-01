Rohit Shetty shares BTS video from sets of Indian Police Force: ‘That’s how you flip a running car’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will make his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video series The Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Shetty recently shared a video on his social media handles showing a speeding car flipping in the air. He clarified that the video has no visual effects.

In the video, a yellow car is seen flipping in the air, as it hit a car ahead of it. Shetty, who is known for his action films, is seen walking towards the car, which lies upside down on the road.

The filmmaker captioned the video, “BACK TO OUR OLD BUSINESS!!! Ab aane waale 2 saal Phaad denge. That’s how you flip a running car. NO VISUAL EFFECTS!!! EVERYTHING RAW AND REAL!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Fans took to the comments section of the post to express their excitement for Indian Police Force. One fan commented, “Heartily waiting for this,” while another fan wrote, “Rohit sir hai to sab okay hi hoga (If Rohit sir is there, everything will be ok).” Another comment read, “Super excited for #IndianPoliceForce”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Indian Police Force marks the first collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra. Besides the Shershah actor, the series also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. Malhotra has wrapped up the shoot of the film. He shared a picture with the cast and crew and wrote, “It’s a wrap! What a pleasure it was to work with @itsrohitshetty sir! Can’t wait for you guys to witness an action packed series like none before. He has an incredibly hard working, honest and a warm team. Can say it was one of my best experiences being on the sets of #IndianPoliceForce. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for this wonderful journey. Really excited to bring you guys INDIAN POLICE FORCE soon.”

Amazon Prime Video has not yet announced a release date for Indian Police Force.