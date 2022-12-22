Rohit Shetty says lack of unity, insecurity of actors are Bollywood’s worst aspects: ‘We’re strong, but we don’t understand our power’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty discussed the good and bad aspects in Bollywood, saying that while there is much ‘innocence’ in the film industry, there are many celebrities who are ‘insecure’ about success of others. He also added that one of the biggest problems of the industry is that it isn’t united, and if they were, they would be a force to reckon with.

Rohit Shetty also addressed the fact that new-age actors don’t want to do two-hero films anymore as they are extremely insecure. He said in an interview on YouTube channel Beer Biceps, “There used to be so many films with two and three heroes. Even the managers don’t understand this now and keep these actors insecure. If you see seniors—whether it is SRK, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, and the biggest example is Drishyam, and you will never see Ajay Devgn saying this or that or etc.”

He added that owing to social media there is no uniqueness left and emphasised that the worst aspect about Bollywood was that there was no unity. “We are a strong clan, but we don’t understand our power. We can do a lot, but we never unite. People love us and we can bring change in so many things. If we worked like a syndicate, we can do a lot. We aren’t thinking of how to expand theatre business and working with the government, and where to go— we’re not able to reach 10 crore people in 1500 crore people?”

Rohit Shetty emphasised that there is no ‘cultural’ unity. On asked how he deals with flatterers, he says he knows instantly. “When people say you’ve done brilliantly, I keep them away. When someone praises the film, I keep them close.” He added that he always notices on how to improve his films and be wary of people praising you excessively. “When someone says bad things about you, don’t take them seriously. When someone gives valid criticism, I will listen. A filmmaker won’t be able to give me advice because they will have their own cultural views and mindset, but with audience, they’re honest. They’ll like a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Rohit Shetty film and an Anurag Kashyap film.”

Rohit Shetty also said that those who aren’t working enough, are giving ‘gyaan’ to others about what’s working and what’s not working in Bollywood. “No one knows anything, just do your work and stick your conviction and don’t listen to 90 per cent those working in the industry. If everyone knew, then our success ratio wouldn’t be a 10 per cent success rate,” explaining that there are just a handful of blockbusters that people just generally remember at the end of the year.