Video of Rohit Shetty talking about casting ‘Saif Ali Khan’s beti’ in Simmba goes viral

Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba released in 2018.

Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba (2018) was Sara Ali Khan’s second film after her debut in Kedarnath. Now, an old clip from one of the promotions of Simmba is going viral on social media. In the video, Rohit reveals how he gave the role of the film’s leading lady to Sara after she pleaded for work.

The video is from The Kapil Sharma Show’s Simmba special where Kapil hosted Rohit, Sara and Ranveer. Sharing the story of casting Sara for the film, Rohit says, “Now Sara has become a star, hence I can reveal this. She (with folded hands) pleaded for work. (Imagine) Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter (doing this), walking to my office all on her own and telling the director “Please give me work.” I had tears in my eyes. I offered her the entire film.”

Rohit Shetty said he cried and gave the role instantly when sara ali khan asked for a role. Because, she is “saif ali khan ki beti” Thousands of normal kids beg for roles, get rejected and ignored. Clapping on these stupid stories is how we have normalized nepotism. pic.twitter.com/Iavg2WT6eP — An Open Letter 😷 (@AnOpenLetter001) August 19, 2020

The clip comes in the wake of the nepotism in Bollywood debate reignited after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Sara shared screen space with Sushant in Kedarnath, which released days before Simmba.

Simmba became a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, which also includes Ajay Devgn’s Singham and the upcoming Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd