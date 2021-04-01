Rohit Shetty, Rohit Bose Roy get COVID-19 vaccine, Shetty says, ‘don’t try to be a Khatron Ke Khiladi in real life’

Action star-filmmaker Rohit Shetty became the latest celeb to get the coronavirus vaccination. The Sooryavanshi director took to Instagram to share a photo of himself getting jabbed at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. He also posed in front of a ‘I am Covid-19 vaccinated’ board, showing a thumbs up sign to the camera.

The director asked his fans and followers to also get vaccinated ‘as that’s the only way to fight Covid’. Referring to Khatron Ke Khiladi, the adventure reality show he hosts, Rohit Shetty warned them to not be a daredevil in real life, and to leave action and stunts for the movies.

“Action and Stunts are for movies don’t try to be a khatron ke khiladi in real life, get vaccinated. It is the only way to fight COVID. Got myself vaccinated today. Thanks to the staff of Nanavati hospital, the procedure was very well organised. #nanavatisuperspecialityhospital @my_bmc,” he shared.

Actor-director Rohit Bose Roy and wife Manasi Joshi Roy also joined the vaccinated league as they got jabbed at Nanavati on Thursday. The couple posted photos smiling at the cameras as they posed in front of the #VaccineWarriors placards.

Through his caption, Rohit too propagated taking the vaccine as that will ‘make the world a slightly safer place’. He wrote, “I implore everybody who’s eligible, to get their shot ASAP and make the world a slightly safer place… Manasi and I got our shots and we are absolutely fine! Of course we gotta follow due protocol till the pandemic continues but there is no reason NOT to take your vaccine when it’s due. Let’s beat this shit! Together! Thank you @nanavatihospital for the smooth process. @manasijoshiroy.”

His wife Manasi also put up pictures adding, “And it’s done ✅😊” in the caption.

Some Bollywood and television celebrities have been sharing their photos as they get vaccinated against coronavirus. Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Dharmendra, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Jeetendra, and Shobha Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan among many others, have got their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.