Rohit Shetty had to repeat sixth standard, jokes he wasn’t a ‘brilliant student’: ‘As you can tell from my films…’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty revealed in a new interview that he had to repeat the sixth standard, and joked that his films are proof that he wasn’t a great student. Rohit is best known for directing action-heavy blockbusters such as Singham, Simmba, and most recently, Sooryavanshi. The Akshay Kumar-starrer is the latest instalment in his shared universe of cop films.

In an appearance on Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey chat show, in which a celebrity guest is engaged in conversation on a drive around the city, the director spoke about his youth. He said that he was ‘born and brought up’ in Mumbai, and had grown up in Santacruz East.

Rohit’s father was an action director in the film industry, and Rohit also got his start as an action director in the 90s. He said he went to St Mary’s High School in Kalina. “It was a big deal, back then, wasn’t it, to go to a convent school?” he said in Hindi. Rohit added with a laugh, “You can probably tell from my films that I wasn’t a brilliant student.”

Rohit continued, “I wasn’t a brilliant student, but now when I look back at those 10 years of school life, it’s what I miss the most. It was a completely different time. It’s been such a drastic change. I’m 47 now—I’m a 70s model—and I tell my son how lucky his generation is, they don’t have to worry about failing class. I had to repeat the sixth standard, it was a waste of an entire year.”

Rohit made a breakthrough with the successful Golmaal series of comedy films. He has since established himself as one of the most prominent action filmmakers in Hindi cinema, with his cop universe movies. Sooryavanshi, which also features Katrina Kaif and Singham and Simma stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, became the biggest hit of the pandemic era. The film is inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark domestically.