Rohit Shetty responds to Tip Tip Barsa Pani backlash: ‘They’re right in their own way’

As director Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, continues to mint money at the box office, the remixed version of the iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Pani that is featured in the film continues to spark debate. In an interview to RJ Siddharth Kanan, Rohit Shetty responded to the criticism surrounding the song. The original track was featured in the film Mohra, and starred Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar.

Rohit said, “Dekhiye main maanta hoon ki kuch log jo die hard fan hai, jinko lagta hai remake nahi karna chaiye tha, woh apni jagah sahi hai. (I agree that there are some die-hard fans who believe that there shouldn’t be a remake at all, and they’re right in their own way).”

He said that with Aankh Marey (featured in his film Simmba) as well as Tip Tip, they tried to retain the essence of the original songs, by bringing back the original singers and also the instruments. “Kai baar hota hai ki it backfires also. Tip Tip ek cult song hai, I agree, but new generation ke liye bhi revive ho jaata hai. Woh yeh gaana dekh ke bhi purana gaana wapas dekhenge. (Sometimes it backfires as well. I agree that Tip Tip is a cult song, but this might revive interest in it for a new generation. When they see this new song, they’ll go back to the original).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Earlier, Mohra director Rajiv Rai opened up about the song and said that while he doesn’t support the idea of remixes, he made an ‘exception’ this time. “When the makers approached me, I agreed to give permission as these are times when us filmmakers should support each other and I am glad people are back at the cinemas,” he told ETimes.