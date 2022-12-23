Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus fails to attract audience in early shows, occupancy as low as 15%

Cirkus, the highly anticipated movie that was touted as one of 2022’s biggest films, was released on December 23. The Rohit Shetty directorial starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma has gotten off to a slow start at the box-office.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the occupancy rate was only 15% over the morning and early afternoon shows. The report also hinted that the reason for the low occupancy rate was the screen-sharing ratio with James Cameron’s Avatar: Way Of Water, which was released last Friday. The sequel is witnessing a staggering box-office run.

Cirkus was released across the country on Friday, on over 3200 screens with around 10,000 shows. According to Pinkvilla, the movie has sold 32,000 advance tickets nationwide. Cirkus is an important release for Ranveer especially after the failure of the films 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordar. The film’s success at the box-office is also important for Rohit to continue his record-breaking successes.

The film which is based on William Shakespeare’s popular play “The Comedy of Errors” opened with mixed reviews from the critics and audience. Movie critic Shubhra Gupta called the film ‘blah’ and wrote in her review, “Cirkus is fashioned as a comedy of errors, where we are able to spot each familiar element Rohit Shetty keeps inserting in his comedies, from his multiple editions of Golmaal onwards. So you gear yourself up for the usual garish, all-colours-of-the-rainbow Shetty tamasha, especially because you think Ranveer Singh is at hand to rescue it from its slushy parts.”