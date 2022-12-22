Rohit Shetty predicts Ranveer Singh is ‘the next superstar’: ‘He can do a Gully Boy, Simmba and Dil Dhadakne Do’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty was full of praise for Ranveer Singh, who features as the lead actor in his upcoming film Cirkus. He also emphasised that the actor has proved his versatility as he has starred in films of varying genres like Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do and Simmba.

In an interview to Beer Biceps he says, “He is very hardworking. He just wants to spread happiness with people. We’ve worked together in three films, and we are close like brothers. He tells me everything and trusts me so much. He is working for the audience and is very sincere with his work. He is the next superstar—he’s almost there. We keep asking, who’s the next superstar? It’s him, Ranveer Singh. The most important thing, he can do Gully Boy, Simmba and Dil Dhadakne Do, and not everyone can do Simmba. It’s a hardcore commercial massy film with an over-the-top character, and if he can do Simmba, he’s here to stay.”

He added that Ranveer has the same energy at 9 am in the morning as well as 2 pm in the evening. “When he’s working, he doesn’t think about anything else, and that’s what I like about him. His motivation comes from the people he loves, it all rebounds and that works for him.”

Ranveer had earlier starred in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Simmba, which is part of his cop universe along with Singham and Sooryavanshi. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, the film was a resounding success and crossed over Rs 240 crore. The actor is now set to play a dual role in Shetty’s upcoming film Cirkus, which is set in the 1960s. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, will release on December 23.