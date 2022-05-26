Cars fly, action ramps up as Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh shoot for a noodle ad: ‘Seedha kaam hum nahi karte’

Be it a feature film or a TV commercial, if it is Rohit Shetty “you can’t expect it to be normal.” And so does his latest collaboration with Ranveer Singh. Rohit takes fans behind-the-scenes of an ad film he shot with the actor. The filmmaker shared a video on Instagram on Thursday, that’s choc-a-bloc with flying cars and intense action, giving us a hint of the mood on his sets.

Rohit posted the video with the caption, “Just a glimpse of how we shoot a noodle commercial… I know gaadiyan isme bhi udd rahi hain lekin kya karein…Seedha kaam toh humein aata hi nahi hai! #RanveerSinghXRohitShetty.”

Rohit is seen asking Ranveer if he’s feeling scared of doing all the action, as he guides him and shows him how to do it, himself. Rohit is known for incorporating the best action sequences in his movies and the upcoming TVC will be no exception.

Rohit and Ranveer have previously teamed up for Simmba. Ranveer also had a cameo in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit. Their upcoming movie is Cirkus.

The filmmaker is currently busy with the production of Amazon Prime Video series Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth has been posting several BTS videos of the action scenes the duo is shooting.

Talking about the show, Rohit previously said, “My only aim is to make it big. The biggest series. We have been watching a lot of series from abroad. Nothing wrong in it but it’s time something has to go from India. And that’s what I want to do.”