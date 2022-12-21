scorecardresearch
Rohit Shetty promises Singham Again will be ’10 times bigger than Sooryavanshi’: ‘When I narrated to Ranveer, he had goosebumps’

Rohit Shetty promises a much bigger and better Singham in Singham Again. The movie will once again see Ajay Devgn in the titular role.

rohit shettyRohit Shetty last directed the cop actioner Sooryavanshi. (Photo: Rohit/Instagram)

Hitmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh have lately been on a promotional spree, spreading the ‘Cirkus cheer.’ In a recent interview, the director also opened up about his upcoming feature Singham Again, where he will once again be seen teaming up with close friend and frequent collaborator Ajay Devgn.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shetty promised ten times the excitement of what Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi had offered. “We are very excited for Singham Again because the script has turned out really well. It is larger than life. We took it to a different level in Sooryavanshi and this is like 10 times bigger than Sooryavanshi. The kind of scripting that has happened and the kind of story it is… it’s something. Like when I narrated it to Ranveer, he had goosebumps. The story gives you a high. I get excited about a film very rarely and Singham Again is that one script after so many years which I am excited to start,” the filmmaker said as he also confirmed the presence of Ranveer in the cop movie.

The actor seemed quite upbeat as well about the Singham sequel as he said he couldn’t help himself but clap while hearing the script, adding, “I have taken the entire narration in my van and I was on my feet clapping. The kind of moments he described; my mind was just racing forward picturising what the scenes in the cinema halls will be when those moments unfold in Singham Again. It will be pandemonium in the halls with the kind of stuff that he has planned.”

Meanwhile, the family entertainer Cirkus will release in cinemas on December 23.

