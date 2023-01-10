scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Rohit Shetty opens up on Cirkus failure, accident on Indian Police Force set: ‘I have been through a lot in the last few weeks’

Rohit Shetty took to social media and spoke about the various setbacks that his team has been facing in the last few weeks.

rohit shettyRohit Shetty opened up about the various setbacks his team has been facing in the last few weeks. (Photo: Rohit Shetty/Instagram)

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who saw a rare failure with the Ranveer Singh film Cirkus, took to his social media on Tuesday and addressed how his team has been coping with various setbacks in the last few weeks.

Cirkus recorded dismal numbers at the box office, Rs 32.10 crore lifetime collection, but Shetty and his team marched on as they shot for his debut web series, Indian Police Force. Days later, the Singham director suffered an accident on the set of the show. He took to Instagram and shared how his team has “gone through a lot in the last few weeks”.

Sharing a photo, Rohit Shetty wrote, “From Cirkus to my accident on set, my team and I have gone through a lot in the last few weeks! WE RISE, WE FALL, BUT WE RISE AGAIN NOT JUST TO FIGHT THE BATTLE, BUT TO WIN IT!!! Shooting the last schedule of INDIAN POLICE FORCE in HYDERABAD before we commence the pre-production of SINGHAM AGAIN.”

 

Sidharth Malhotra, who is the lead actor on Indian Police Force, cheered Shetty on in the comments section of the post and wrote, “Come on.” Raveena Tandon commented, “True that.”

Previously, Rohit Shetty had shared that he got stitches on two fingers after the accident. “Another car topple… but this time with stitches on 2 fingers…. Nothing to worry about, I am absolutely fine… thank you so much for your love and concern… Shooting Indian Police force for Amazon Originals in Hyderabad,” he wrote on Instagram.

Shetty is all set to begin work on the third Singham film after Indian Police Force. It will feature Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham and will be the fifth movie in the filmmaker’s cop universe.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 17:39 IST
