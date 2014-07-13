Rohit Shetty may turn ‘Singham’ into franchise if its sequel does well at the box office.

Director Rohit Shetty says if the sequel of his hit film ‘Singham’ does well at the box office, he might think of turning the brand into a franchise.

“We were scared because after making comedy films like ‘Golmaal’ series, ‘All the Best’ and others I was switching my genre to action again. I did not know whether it will do well or not. I never thought a day will come when we will make a sequel to it,” Rohit told PTI.

“It depends how the sequel turns out as that is important for us. If people like it and if we get a good subject then why not. But at present there are no plans about turning it into a franchise. It is too early to talk about it,” he said.

Considering the first part was a huge hit, there were certain challenges for Rohit while making the sequel.

“We had to make sure we were not repetitive. There were lot of films that released after ‘Singham’ which had same kind of action, everyone was flying around, so the challenge was what new things we do. I never take pressure for my films. I try to work harder,” Rohit said.

The film saw superstar Ajay Devgn playing the role of an honest police officer Bajirao Singham. The sequel, releasing next month, will see Ajay reprising his role.

“The film is based in Mumbai and Ajay is playing the role of a DCP this time. Earlier, the film was based in Goa and Ajay was playing ACP,” Rohit said.

For the sequel, Rohit has roped in actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady. The first part had actress Kajal Agarwal.

“While making a sequel heroine changes, it’s the hero who remains the same. The story is different, the characters get carried forward,” the director said.

Another new addition is actor-director Amole Gupte, who will be playing the villain in ‘Singham Returns’.

“It was not my idea to have him in the film as a villain, it was one of my assistant director’s idea. I loved him in ‘Kaminey’. There is a uniqueness in him. He doesn’t do too many films, so I thought it would be nice to take Amole as the main villain for the film,” Rohit said.

‘Singham Returns’ has been shot in real locations.

“It is very difficult to shoot in real locations. There was a huge support of police and the Home Minister. We shot in places were nobody shoots usually.We shot at Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah in Mahim and at Gateway of India which has been shut down for long time, Cotton Green, Raey Road and lot of real locations where people don’t shoot or are not allowed to shoot,” he said.

“It is difficult (to shoot in real locations) there is a huge protocol and you have to follow it. There was a time limit…we had to shoot in a given time line but we managed to do it. After 26/11, it is the first film to be shot there (near Gate of India),” he added.

Apparently, post the release of ‘Singham’ there was a video that the makers came up with which had real cops talking about how the perception towards policemen has changed due to the film. This time too the makers have similar plans.

“We are in planning stage, we will be doing few things for the cops, especially for the Mumbai cops. We will be doing some activities with the cops. It is too early to talk about the film,” Rohit said.

