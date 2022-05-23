Sidharth Malhotra aces action sequence in Indian Police Force, Rohit Shetty calls it ‘superb’

Rohit Shetty is currently shooting his first out-an-out action series titled Indian Police Force. On Monday, the director took to his Instagram account and shared a video in which Sidharth Malhotra is seen packing punches and throwing kicks.

Rohit captioned the video, “It’s weird how glass breaks, body hits & staircase falls are normal for us!… By the way, the camera weighs 27 kgs.” In the video, Rohit also praises Sidharth for his “superb” job in the sequence.

Earlier this month, Sidharth Malhotra shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the Amazon Prime Video show. Sharing the video, Sidharth expressed how being a Rohit Shetty hero means literally putting blood and sweat into the project.

Indian Police Force was announced earlier this year. The series will also star Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi.

Earlier, talking about the show, Rohit Shetty had said, “My only aim is to make it big. The biggest series. We have been watching a lot of series from abroad. Nothing wrong in it but it’s time something has to go from India. And that’s what I want to do.” Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, called Indian Police Force a dream collaboration. “It has been my dream to collaborate with him. After a successful release on Amazon with Shershaah, we are looking forward to this exciting project. It’s my most special project.”

On the work front, Rohit has Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus in the pipeline. Sidharth’s Mission Majnu is gearing up for a theatrical release.