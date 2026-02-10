Firing at Rohit Shetty’s house has a connection with Baba Siddique murder case: Who is Shubham Lonkar, mastermind of both attacks?

The most recent find in Mumbai Crime Branch’s investigation into the recent firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence has revealed an interesting connection to the 2024 murder of politician Baba Siddique. Last Thursday, the Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a fifth accused in connection with the Shetty case, who’s also linked with the Siddique case.

“The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested Asaram Fasle alias Babu in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty’s residence. He was responsible for supplying the weapon used in the firing,” the police said in a statement. After his arrest, all five accused have been sent to six days of police custody till February 11 by Mumbai’s Esplanade Court (Killa Court). The judge cited the seriousness of the offence and a criminal conspiracy, and also observed the need for a detailed investigation and a joint interrogation.