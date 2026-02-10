Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Firing at Rohit Shetty’s house has a connection with Baba Siddique murder case: Who is Shubham Lonkar, mastermind of both attacks?
While the unidentified shooter who fired at Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence remains elusive over a week after the incident, the most recent arrest in the case reveals a connection with Baba Siddique's murder from two years ago.
The most recent find in Mumbai Crime Branch’s investigation into the recent firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence has revealed an interesting connection to the 2024 murder of politician Baba Siddique. Last Thursday, the Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a fifth accused in connection with the Shetty case, who’s also linked with the Siddique case.
“The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested Asaram Fasle alias Babu in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty’s residence. He was responsible for supplying the weapon used in the firing,” the police said in a statement. After his arrest, all five accused have been sent to six days of police custody till February 11 by Mumbai’s Esplanade Court (Killa Court). The judge cited the seriousness of the offence and a criminal conspiracy, and also observed the need for a detailed investigation and a joint interrogation.
Who is Asaram Fasle?
Asaram Fasle aka Babu supplied weapons to the unidentified shooter in the firing at Shetty’s residence on January 31. As per Mumbai Crime Branch’s investigation as reported by ANI, Fasle was working as a garage mechanic for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for the past four years. He joined the gang under the influence of gangster Shubham Lonkar. The Crime Branch claims that Fasle, on Lonkar’s instructions, handed over the weapons to Swapnil Sakat, which were later used by the unidentified shooter in the firing.
Who is Shubham Lonkar?
Shubham Lonkar, a close associate of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is suspected to be the mastermind behind both the Baba Siddique murder case and the Rohit Shetty firing incident. He allegedly also supplied weapons to the three assailants who shot dead Baba Siddique outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s Bandra East office on October 12, 2024.
How are both cases linked to Lawrence Bishnoi?
Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang claimed responsibility for both the attacks, on Siddique and Shetty respectively. The responsibility of Shetty’s firing incident was claimed by a social media post, as stated by Mumbai Crime Branch in court. In January this year, the police filed a chargesheet in the Baba Siddique murder case, showing Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as a wanted accused. According to the prosecution, Anmol Bishnoi hatched a conspiracy to kill Siddique to instil fear and dominance over the crime syndicate.
The police have arrested 26 people in the case and booked them under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). They are currently in judicial custody. Earlier this month, Akashdeep Karaj Singh became the first accused in the Baba Siddique murder case to get some relief in the form of a bail by Bombay High Court. However, the Punjab resident has been asked not to leave Mumbai until the trial is over.
