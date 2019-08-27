Rohit Shetty and I are the last two directors who make happy films: Farah Khan

Farah Khan wears the tag of a massy director with pride. The filmmaker-choreographer says that even if she wants to make a “small film”, no one allows her to go ahead with it.

Farah, credited with potboilers like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, says today people in Bollywood are scared of making musicals, leaving her and director Rohit Shetty as the last two Hindi filmmakers who continue to make mass-entertainers.

“I feel people get scared to make these big musicals because right now it’s said, ‘Don’t do this. Critics will cut it. Don’t do that. That will happen.’

“Maybe, Rohit and I are the last two who want to make the movies that we used to watch as kids and the ones that we still remember. The ones that were happy films. I try to make a small film every time but no one lets me do that,” she said.

Farah Khan addressed the media at the Big Cine Expo, where she was honoured for her contribution to Hindi cinema.

Farah said just because her sensibilities as a filmmaker are more commercial doesn’t mean she does not watch films that rely heavily on realism.

She said, “I like watching different types of movies. I may not want to make those films. I may not be capable of making those movies. A lot of directors enjoy my movies but they may not be wanting to make those films. So, love for cinema cannot be for only a certain type of film. I am a foodie for cinema. I watch all kinds of movies, from Polish, Swedish, French and they’re absolutely fantastic.”

“When you are making for India, then my sensibilities are such that I make pan-India films which would run from B centre to A plus. That’s a very difficult thing to do because you’ve to please one billion people. It’s very easy to make a film that pleases ten thousand people,” the Om Shanti Om director added.

Farah Khan, who is rumoured to be collaborating with Rohit Shetty on Satte Pe Satta remake, showered praise on the director, saying his films are not only entertaining but also have a social message.

She said, “Rohit makes films that are completely enjoyable. They have a social message. They are not vulgar. Same with me. It’s just that we like to make larger than life films. This trend is fading away slowly.”