Rohit Shetty to make a female cop film as part of his Singham universe

Director Rohit Shetty has become synonymous with successful cop films in Bollywood ever since his Singham and Singham Returns with Ajay Devgn, and Simmba with Ranveer Singh were declared blockbusters and received well by the audience. Each of these films also managed to cross Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Shetty, during a panel discussion at the FICCI Frames 2019 in Mumbai has now confirmed that after his upcoming Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, he will make a female cop film in a year’s time. “Soon we will be making it. We have a story in mind. We will do it definitely. We will take a year or so but we plan to do that to complete the universe,” he said.

Shetty then spoke on how he was inspired to make a cop universe after watching the Avengers series, but also explained why it was not possible to do that in the Hindi film industry right now due to lack of big budgets.

“Whatever happens in America, Hollywood, happens here ten years down the line. That’s been the theory always. When I was watching the Avengers series I got an idea that why don’t we create a universe. Obviously we don’t have the kind of budget to make many super heroes movies year after year. Then I thought to make a cop universe from Simmba onwards.”

Talking about introducing his next cop hero, Sooryavanshi, in Simmba, Shetty revealed how he was skeptical about whether or not his audience will get it after he tried merging the worlds of two separate cops in his film for the first time.

He said, “I was a bit scared before the release of Simmba because this was happening for the first time in our country. I knew that youngsters and kids will, because they have Avengers, but our mature audience hasn’t seen that. I had doubts merging two worlds, but it worked big time.”