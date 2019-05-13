We are trying to expand the story: Rohit Shetty on creating ‘desi cop’ universe

Hollywood is all about cinema universes and it seems Bollywood is following suit.

Advertising

Director Rohit Shetty says he is expanding the “desi cop” universe, which he started with Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham and followed up with Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and now Akshay Kumar-fronted Sooryavanshi.

The film, which is currently under production, also features Ajay and Ranveer.

“After making Singham franchise, we thought of expanding the cop universe and that’s how Simmba happened. For the first time, we had merged two worlds – Simmba and Singham and had also added a new element with Sooryavanshi. It was a big risk but it worked,” Rohit told PTI.

Advertising

“We are trying to create a world of our own and we have been open about it. It will only grow (with time). There will be female cops as well in my universe,” he said.

The director thinks it is not possible to create something like the Avengers franchise in India because of budget constraints.

“The budget of something like Avengers is too high. We do not have that kind of budget. It is not that we do not have a special team (referring to VFX) or action. We have that.”

For Sooryavanshi, Rohit has teamed up for the first time with Katrina Kaif and he says this is the right film for them to come together.

“Katrina has a very good role in the film. We both have been trying to work with each together on a film but this seemed like an apt film for both of us.”

He has associated himself with the animated version of his own film Golmaal. The TV series titled Golmaal Jr is produced by Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Picturez. It will be aired from Monday on Nickelodeon Sonic.