Rohit Shetty lends support to Delhi in fight against Covid-19, donates 250 hospital beds

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has pitched in to the Covid-19 relief work happening across the country by donating 250 hospital beds to Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID Care Centre in Delhi. The Sooryavanshi director is helping with other medical facilities as well.

Praising his efforts, politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, “He might be a Khatron ka Khiladi on screen; but behind the scene, he is a sensitive and compassionate person who cares for humanity. Thanking Rohit Shetty for donating a significant amount to our COVID Care Facility. We are grateful for your massive support. May this service come back as multiple BLESSINGS in your life Rohit Ji.”

Earlier this year, the filmmaker was awarded for his support to the Mumbai police during the coronavirus pandemic.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is gearing up for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The 11th season, which will be shot in Cape Town, will host Saurabh Raaj, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Maqbul, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen and Maheck Chahal as the contestants.

Rohit Shetty recently shot Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. His film Sooryavanshi was scheduled for a release this year but due to increasing Covid-19 cases in the country, the film has been postponed indefinitely.