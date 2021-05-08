scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 08, 2021
Most read

Rohit Shetty lends support to Delhi in fight against Covid-19, donates 250 hospital beds

After helping Mumbai in their fight against Covid-19, Rohit Shetty has helped Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID Care Centre in Delhi.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 8, 2021 4:32:40 pm
Rohit Shetty on covid-19Politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa praised Rohit Shetty for his contribution to Delhi's Covid-19 care unit. (Photo: PR Handout)

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has pitched in to the Covid-19 relief work happening across the country by donating 250 hospital beds to Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID Care Centre in Delhi. The Sooryavanshi director is helping with other medical facilities as well.

Praising his efforts, politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, “He might be a Khatron ka Khiladi on screen; but behind the scene, he is a sensitive and compassionate person who cares for humanity. Thanking Rohit Shetty for donating a significant amount to our COVID Care Facility. We are grateful for your massive support. May this service come back as multiple BLESSINGS in your life Rohit Ji.”

Earlier this year, the filmmaker was awarded for his support to the Mumbai police during the coronavirus pandemic.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more
ALSO READ |Sanaya Irani out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Saurabh Raaj Jain joins: Here’s final the list of contestants

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is gearing up for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The 11th season, which will be shot in Cape Town, will host Saurabh Raaj, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Maqbul, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen and Maheck Chahal as the contestants.

Rohit Shetty recently shot Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. His film Sooryavanshi was scheduled for a release this year but due to increasing Covid-19 cases in the country, the film has been postponed indefinitely.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

barkha singh played kareena in mujhse dosti karoge
Barkha Singh played young Kareena Kapoor in Mujhse Dosti Karoge. Here’s looking at her life

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 08: Latest News

Advertisement
x