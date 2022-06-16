Rohit Shetty confirms Singham 3, says Ajay Devgn film is going to be ‘massive’

Fans of Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, be prepared to be blown away as Singham 3 is in the pipeline. The filmmaker confirmed in an interview with indianexpress.com that the cop drama is set to start its third instalment. Shetty, who is in Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 interacted with selected media about the adventure reality show and his other upcoming projects,

Talking about joining forces with Ajay Devgn, the filmmaker said, “I am focussing on the next chapter of Singham. We will be starting the film in April next year, after Cirkus releases. While Singham is technically part of Simba and Sooryavanshi, it’s been a long time since I worked with Ajay. The last Singham came in 2014 and is yet one of the most favourite films on satellite. Time has changed and the canvas has become bigger and I have been wanting to make something with Ajay.”

Calling it one of his biggest productions, Rohit Shetty added that it’s the only project he is working on apart from the ongoing ones. “Everything has just overlapped. We would be releasing Cirkus soon, and I am here shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Singham 3 is going to be a massive one and all our forces are working on it right now. I think it will take about a year, only after that will we think of another film,” he said.

Talking about Indian Police Force, the Sidharth Malhotra web show for Amazon Prime Video, Shetty said that it’s shaping well and he is ‘happy’ with whatever they have filmed till now. “The last schedule is planned for October-November, and then we will be done. The scale is massive and it’s the first time such a big show is being mounted on OTT. As much as audiences have loved my films, I am sure they will also enjoy watching the show.”

As for Cirkus, his next film with Ranveer Singh, the filmmaker said that the film is targeted at the audience who have liked his previous projects like All The Best and Golmaal. He said, “We are releasing it at Christmas and the team is already working on post productions. We have seen the film, and it looks good. After being in the industry for these many years, you know what you have made. Cirkus is a sweet film, which people will watch twice or thrice to have a good time. It’s a simple but hilarious film for the entire family to watch.”

Lastly, we quizzed Rohit Shetty about the next actor joining his police universe, to which he laughed to share, “I already know who she and he is, and they too know about it. But I cannot tell you right now, you will have to wait for the right time.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will launch on July 2 and air on weekends at 9 pm.