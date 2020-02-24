Rohit Shetty: Commercial films have become a brand now

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is currently hosting the Colors TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (Photo: Instagram/rohitshetty). Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is currently hosting the Colors TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (Photo: Instagram/rohitshetty).

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty does not understand why his contemporaries take “years to make films” while he directs, shoots for Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and still finds enough time for himself.

“I keep telling them to work faster. I have never felt doing a show has affected my film career,” says the filmmaker, who is currently promoting the latest season of the reality show post which he will jump into the promotions of his upcoming Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi.

During an interaction with a group of journalists, Rohit dwelled on his fears as the host of a stunt-based show and as a filmmaker, and his journey in the industry, which he described as one that started with “hate but has become about love.”

Q. Do you think because you have gotten film actors to do great action, you understand different temperaments and that helps you engage with the contestants?

You have to stay calm, whether it’s a film actor or a contestant. Staying calm is the most important when one is doing a stunt.

Q. How do you keep them calm?

By taking up the responsibility, that if I am telling you to do it, then do it and that nothing will happen. You either do it or show them how to do it.. you build their confidence. Also because I come from that world so the contestants think that if he is saying, it must be right.

Q. As a director, what’s your biggest fear?

There’s no fear. My take about work- whether it’s films or Khatron ke Khiladi- is that honesty needs to be there. Where films are concerned, some will do well, some will not. Nothing more will happen on a Friday.

Q. But there’s so much money riding on you. Doesn’t that create pressure?

I know. It’s a big responsibility. You try to take care. Be it a show or a film, you need to be honest. You can’t do more than this. But at the end of the day, it shouldn’t be that you feel, ‘Oh, I should have put in more hard work or should have been more honest.’

Q. Where does the show fit in your work, considering you make such big films back-to-back?

It’s always been like this, that in between my films I have come back for this show. When dates go to the actors, even my dates go in it that for so many days, I am not there.

Q. Doesn’t it affect your film career?

Not really. We have a lot of time. In fact, I keep telling other directors, young filmmakers to not have a gap of three-four years between their films and produce work faster. I have made five films while coming back for consecutive seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi. So, everything is manageable.

Q. How does that make you feel that you aren’t just a film director, but also a popular face?

We are lucky enough. Thanks to the media people know us. That’s how you start becoming a brand. Why are Karan (Johar) and I called brands? It’s because of the media. Films have been in the making from before, directors have come before us but the difference is that today there is a face to the name. This is because of television. And it helps. It becomes easier for us. I can’t deny that.

PHOTOS | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Meet the contestants

Q. You have made filmmaking look easy because of how much fun your movies have been. But the down side of it is that such filmmakers are also put down by people with the claim that their films are “too easy” to make. Did you have to go through that struggle?

There was a struggle in the beginning because very few commercial films were being made then. Today also, less commercial films are made but now, the hatred has turned into love.

Q. In the industry also?

No, not in the industry. Here, in the beginning this (prejudice) used to exist. It must be existing today also, but now they are scared of me and hence, they can’t say that to my face (laughs). I wouldn’t know if they talk behind my back. But commercial films have become a brand now. They are segregated. Now if you are coming to watch a Rohit Shetty film, you know what to expect.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd