Rohit Shetty turns 49: Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wish Sooryavanshi director

Filmmaker-host Rohit Shetty is celebrating his 49th birthday today. On the occasion, Rohit’s colleagues took to social media to wish the director behind the Golmaal franchise and The Cop Universe.

Ajay Devgn shared a photo of himself and Rohit Shetty. He captioned the photo, “Our collaborations have always left me thrilled, ROFL-ing and pumped for more! This marks another year of your brilliance, hard work and creativity. Happy birthday, my friend.”

Ajay and Rohit have collaborated on several films like Singham, Singham Returns, Sooryavanshi, Golmaal, Golmaal Again and Bol Bachchan.

Sooryavanshi actor Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happiest birthday @itsrohitshetty May you have all the love and happiness you bring to others.”

Katrina’s husband, actor Vicky Kaushal too wished Rohit Shetty. “Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty sir. Have a blockbuster one,” wrote Vicky along with a picture of the filmmaker.

Besides Ajay, Katrina and Vicky, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez among others also wished the filmmaker on his birthday.

See birthday wishes for Rohit Shetty here:

Our collaborations have always left me thrilled, ROFL-ing and pumped for more! This marks another year of your brilliance, hard work and creativity. Happy birthday, my friend. pic.twitter.com/9tLWQvWXLU — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2022

Ashish Chanchlani wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday. Ashish Chanchlani wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday.

Sonakshi Sinha wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday. Sonakshi Sinha wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday.

Huma Qureshi wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday. Huma Qureshi wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday.

Jacqueline Fernandez wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday. Jacqueline Fernandez wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday.

Katrina Kaif wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday. Katrina Kaif wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday.

Rakul Preet Singh wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday. Rakul Preet Singh wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday.

Vicky Kaushal wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday. Vicky Kaushal wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday.

Parineeti Chopra wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday.

Badshah wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday. Badshah wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday.

Shilpa Shetty wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday. Shilpa Shetty wished Rohit Shetty on his birthday.

Rohit Shetty is currently busy with his upcoming film Cirkus, which features Ranveer Singh in a double role for the first time in his career. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.