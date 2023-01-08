Rohit Shetty back on set with stitches on his fingers after car stunt goes wrong, Sidharth Malhotra says he’s ‘an inspiration’. Watch

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who had injured himself on the sets of his upcoming web series, resumed filming after a surgery in Hyderabad. Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is leading the series titled Indian Police Force, posted a video with Shetty on Instagram, where the filmmaker is seen in arm sling, his right hand completely bandaged.

Calling Shetty a “true master”, Sidharth said he was stunned by the filmmaker’s dedication as he was back on set in less than 12 hours to resume shooting. The video featured Shetty, along with his crew, who were seen cheering for the director.

“A true master leads by example. We all know about @itsrohitshetty Sir’s love for action and his passion towards the stunts he directs. Last night while performing a CAR STUNT action piece HIMSELF, he met with an unfortunate accident. After a sleepless night and a minor surgery he’s back on set in less than 12 hours 🧿. Sir , you are an inspiration to all of us.🙏 Love n Respect,” the actor captioned the video.

In the video, Shetty thanked his well-wishers for all the love coming his way and said, “Thank you for all the concerns, prayers and so many calls. Nothing major has happened, just stitches in two fingers, that’s it we are back to work.”

To which the actor replied, “It’s only him guys. The whole crew is here. He is all good, the OG rockstar. It’s not even 12 hours and he’s back on set.” Indian Police Force also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead roles and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The series will mark the OTT debut of Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra. The filmmaker last directed Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus, which opened to negative reviews and tanked at the box office– becoming one of the biggest disasters of last year.