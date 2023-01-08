scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Rohit Shetty back on set with stitches on his fingers after car stunt goes wrong, Sidharth Malhotra says he’s ‘an inspiration’. Watch

Rohit Shetty sustained an injury on his hand during the shoot of the Indian Police Force at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

rohit shettyFilmmaker Rohit Shetty had a minor injury while shooting for Indian Police Force. (Photo: Sidharth/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Rohit Shetty back on set with stitches on his fingers after car stunt goes wrong, Sidharth Malhotra says he’s ‘an inspiration’. Watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who had injured himself on the sets of his upcoming web series, resumed filming after a surgery in Hyderabad. Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is leading the series titled Indian Police Force, posted a video with Shetty on Instagram, where the filmmaker is seen in arm sling, his right hand completely bandaged.

Calling Shetty a “true master”, Sidharth said he was stunned by the filmmaker’s dedication as he was back on set in less than 12 hours to resume shooting. The video featured Shetty, along with his crew, who were seen cheering for the director.

Also Read |Karan Johar explains how a hit film can lose money, breaks down maths of making movies: ‘Student of the Year was a hit, but we lost money’

“A true master leads by example. We all know about @itsrohitshetty Sir’s love for action and his passion towards the stunts he directs. Last night while performing a CAR STUNT action piece HIMSELF, he met with an unfortunate accident. After a sleepless night and a minor surgery he’s back on set in less than 12 hours 🧿. Sir , you are an inspiration to all of us.🙏 Love n Respect,” the actor captioned the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

 

In the video, Shetty thanked his well-wishers for all the love coming his way and said, “Thank you for all the concerns, prayers and so many calls. Nothing major has happened, just stitches in two fingers, that’s it we are back to work.”

To which the actor replied, “It’s only him guys. The whole crew is here. He is all good, the OG rockstar. It’s not even 12 hours and he’s back on set.” Indian Police Force also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead roles and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...

The series will mark the OTT debut of Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra. The filmmaker last directed Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus, which opened to negative reviews and tanked at the box office– becoming one of the biggest disasters of last year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 10:53 IST
Next Story

Student arrested in Mumbai for stabbing classmate over threat to girlfriend

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill forces Guru Randhawa to look at her in hilarious ‘Moon Rise’ BTS
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close