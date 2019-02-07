Toggle Menu
Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan join hands for Bollywood’s ‘biggest action-comedy’

The action-comedy will be helmed by Farah Khan for Rohit Shetty's production house Rohit Shetty Picturez. The production house had earlier produced Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba in association with Dharma Productions.

Farah Khan said she is extremely excited about collaborating with Rohit Shetty.

Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan are all set to collaborate for Bollywood’s biggest action-comedy film. The project will be helmed by Farah, who has earlier directed films such as Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na.

Farah shared the news on Twitter and mentioned her excitement on being a part of the journey. She tweeted, “When the Universe conspires to give u what you couldn’t even imagine ..excited & Emotional both,to be on this journey with my dearest #RohitShetty .. together with the Lov we hav 4 Films,we will create “the Mother of All Entertainers”!Lov u Rohit♥️. @RSPicturez @RelianceEnt”

The project will be co-produced by Reliance Entertainment.

This is Rohit’s first production venture after the blockbuster Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. Simmba will soon cross the Rs 250 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is prepping up for his next directorial venture, Sooryavanshi. The Akshay Kumar-starrer is going to be a cop-drama, just like Singham and Simmba.

