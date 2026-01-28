Rohit Shetty adds Rs 4.57 crore GMC Hummer EV to his luxury car collection. Watch

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is known for blowing up cars in his films, has recently added another luxury car to his extensive collection. The filmmaker was spotted driving the GMC Hummer EV, an all-electric powerhouse priced at over Rs 4.57 crore in India. This makes Rohit one of the owners of the most expensive vehicles in Bollywood.

The high price of the vehicle stems from steep import duties, conversion costs, and its premium status. As per reports, Rohit owns multiple luxury vehicles, including a Ford Mustang, Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz AMG G63, and a Lamborghini Urus. These cars are reportedly priced between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 3.5 crore.