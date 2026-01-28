Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Rohit Shetty adds Rs 4.57 crore GMC Hummer EV to his luxury car collection. Watch
Rohit Shetty was spotted driving the GMC Hummer EV, an all-electric powerhouse priced at over Rs 4.57 crore in India.
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is known for blowing up cars in his films, has recently added another luxury car to his extensive collection. The filmmaker was spotted driving the GMC Hummer EV, an all-electric powerhouse priced at over Rs 4.57 crore in India. This makes Rohit one of the owners of the most expensive vehicles in Bollywood.
The high price of the vehicle stems from steep import duties, conversion costs, and its premium status. As per reports, Rohit owns multiple luxury vehicles, including a Ford Mustang, Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz AMG G63, and a Lamborghini Urus. These cars are reportedly priced between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 3.5 crore.
Not just Rohit, recently Badshah also made headlines for buying a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II worth Rs 12.45 crore. With this purchase, he joined celebrities like Mukesh Ambani, Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan, Bhushan Kumar, and Ajay Devgn, who own various editions of the iconic luxury brand.
However, in a recent interaction with Curly Tales, the rapper described the purchase of the luxury vehicle as an ‘impulsive buy’. He said, “I think buying the car was very impulsive. Jaldi se decide kar liya ki aaj lena hai (I decided quickly that I will buy it today). Badshah Wali feeling hai. It’s a good car. 10-15 minute raha tha uska high (The high of buying the car lasted for 10-15 minutes) and then you are like, what next?”
Talking about fulfilling all his dreams, Badshah further said, “Mera mann karta hai ki jo bhi best hai technologically wo mere paas ho (I wish to have all best things technologically). Log kehte hai naa ki best gadi hai (When people say it is the best car). So I want to have all those things.”
Coming back to Rohit Shetty, the filmmaker’s last directorial was Singham Again. He is currently working on a film based on the life of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. John Abraham will play the role of IPS Maria in the film.
