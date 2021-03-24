scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Rohit Saraf tests positive for COVID-19, writes ‘let’s not slack even for a moment’

Sharing the news on Instagram, Rohit Saraf said that despite all the precautions, he tested positive for coronavirus, and so requested his fans and followers to not take the virus lightly.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
March 24, 2021 7:57:28 pm
rohit saraf, coronavirusRohit Saraf was last seen in Netflix film Ludo. (Photo: Rohit/Instagram)

Ludo actor Rohit Saraf has tested positive for coronavirus. He shared his health update on Instagram, informing that he has been in isolation for the last four days with ‘all the possible symptoms’. The 24-year-old also requested his fans and followers to not take the virus lightly.

In the photo posted by the Dear Zindagi actor, he shared that he was wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and even staying at home unless shooting. He added that despite all the precautions, he tested positive, and thus we shouldn’t ‘slack even for a moment’.

Rohit added, “My team and all the people who were in contact with me in the past 7 days have been informed and they’ve all isolated and tested themselves too.”

 

Rohit Saraf’s post was flooded with messages for his speedy recovery. Shankar Mahadevan’s son Shivam wrote, “Take care bro. Stay safe ❤️ ” Singer Jonita Gandhi wrote, “Get well soon ❤️.”

On Wednesday, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s team also confirmed that the 56-year-old had tested positive for coronavirus. His spokesperson said, “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

Actors Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also tested positive earlier this month. While the virus looms over the industry, many celebs have also gone ahead to get their dose of coronavirus vaccine. After Sanjay Dutt took a jab, Salman Khan tweeted that he has taken his first dose of the vaccine.

Other stars who have gotten vaccinated include Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jeetendra, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Neena Gupta and Gajaraj Rao among others.

