Rohit Roy’s dramatic body transformation at the age of 52 impresses Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor. See photos

Actor Rohit Roy has undergone a dramatic physical transformation. The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared photos from his weight loss journey. He posted photos and captioned his post, “Transformations take time… there are not shortcuts… and definitely NO MAGIC PILLS! #staythecourse #journey #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney.”

His post got much appreciation from fellow actors, including Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Malik and Simone Singh. He posted the same collage on Twitter and wrote, “Transformations take time, effort, resilience and continuum… Stay the course!”

In another post that mentioned his fitness, he shared a photo from fifteen years ago. He wrote, “When I had NO BODY, but still loved to pose.” The actor had embarked on this journey to work on his body in 2020. “It started about a year ago. I have always been a healthy person and honestly because of my height and personality and the clothes that I wear, people didn’t know I had put on weight. I was directing a film, so I kind of let myself lose and didn’t pay much attention to it. But one morning I suddenly realised that I needed to change my attitude and mindset towards fitness. Even my mother said I need to lose some weight. So, I decided to embrace a healthy lifestyle,” he had said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitboseroy)

Lately, Rohit has been indulging in much self-love. Recently, he posted a photo from one of his films and wrote, “Ooh those eyes! My friends say I’m too critical of myself most of the time, so this post is to appreciate myself.” In another photo, he is sitting in a bathtub with a tablet in hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitboseroy)

Rohit Roy is known for his television shows such as Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Sanjivani, Swabhiman, as well as Kkusum. He has acted in films such as Paltan, Kaabil, Fashion and Kante. His elder brother is television and film actor Ronit Roy.