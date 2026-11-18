Actor Rohit Bose Roy’s daughter, Airah Bose Roy, is all set to make her debut in the movies with Shashank Khaitan’s Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin, opposite Subhaan Nadiadwala. Airah, who was previously known as Kiara, might be making her debut now, but the young actor was previously offered a key role in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which she rejected as she was studying at Brown University in the USA at the time. However, even back then, her father Rohit had implied that she might make her way into the movies.

Airah left for studies in the US in 2021 and in 2023, in a chat with SCREEN, Rohit revealed that she had been approached by Zoya’s team. “Excel called me for The Archies. I told them that she is studying at the Brown University but I will check. I did tell her but she couldn’t give it a thought given the space she is in, where competition is intense. I have told her that once you finish your education and want to give it a thought, we would wholly support you,” he said.