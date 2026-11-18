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Actor Rohit Bose Roy’s daughter, Airah Bose Roy, is all set to make her debut in the movies with Shashank Khaitan’s Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin, opposite Subhaan Nadiadwala. Airah, who was previously known as Kiara, might be making her debut now, but the young actor was previously offered a key role in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which she rejected as she was studying at Brown University in the USA at the time. However, even back then, her father Rohit had implied that she might make her way into the movies.
Airah left for studies in the US in 2021 and in 2023, in a chat with SCREEN, Rohit revealed that she had been approached by Zoya’s team. “Excel called me for The Archies. I told them that she is studying at the Brown University but I will check. I did tell her but she couldn’t give it a thought given the space she is in, where competition is intense. I have told her that once you finish your education and want to give it a thought, we would wholly support you,” he said.
Back then, Rohit had said that he did not have any plans to launch his daughter but he could consider producing her debut film. “I think it’s one of the biggest mistakes of filmmakers to direct their own kids. It’s the worst thing. I may produce for her but not direct her. The point also remains that she would want to be directed by Karan Johar more than me (laughs). But I will never helm her first film as I would not be able to push the envelope. It would be best if she’s directed by someone who works with her only as a creative collaborator. I think filmmakers should never launch their kids,” he had said.
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Later, in 2024, he thanked his stars and described his daughter as a “truly sorted individual”. “She lives her life, she studies hard. She goes to Brown, and her GPA is 3.9 on 4,” he shared proudly on the YouTube channel of RiteBite Max Protein TV.
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Airah graduated in 2025 and her parents Manasi Joshi Roy and Rohit Bose Roy celebrated this major milestone with her. They shared pictures from her graduation ceremony and revealed that she was now an Ivy League graduate with a double major in Economics & Art History.
Airah makes her debut with another newcomer, Subhaan, and it seems like this would be another young love story.