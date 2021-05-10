Rohit Bose Roy on difficult childhood: ‘Mom had to teach kids to make ends meet after dad passed away’

Rohit Bose Roy celebrated Mumbai Saga’s success with an emotional post. On Monday, he posted a still from the film and revisited his journey in the industry. Expressing his “gratitude,” Rohit said that he is thankful about the fact that he is still a part of the film business. In a post on Instagram, he revisited his “difficult childhood” but said he has no “sob stories” to tell.

“‪Yes, I had a difficult childhood.. Yes, my mom had to teach the neighbourhood kids to make ends meet after my Dad passed when I was hardly 15 yeas old.. Yes, I had to really struggle for whatever lil success I have achieved. Yes I had to spend countless sleepless nights.. I still do! BUT…..I have no SOB STORIES!!! It’s all good! I’m still here!” he wrote.

As soon as he dropped the post, a couple of his friends commented praising his role in Mumbai Saga. “You did very good,” wrote casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Raj Kundra wrote, “You were brilliant in the movie. Your achievements are all thanks to the struggles.” Filmmaker Nadeem Shah praised Rohit, in response to which the actor wrote, “Thank you for your help all through, especially in my placements. It’s our secret.”

Even Rohit’s fans flooded the comment section, lauding his performance in the Sanjay Gupta directorial. One of the fans wrote, “You were absolutely brilliant,” the other mentioned that his journey in the industry is quite inspiring.

Mumbai Saga, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, released at the theatres on March 19, before the second wave of the coronavirus forced theatres to shut down once again.

Set in the backdrop of the early 90s, Mumbai Saga presents a fictional story of the duel between Amartya Rao (John Abraham) and Senior Inspector Vijay Sawarkar (Emraan Hashmi) that explores the various shades of emotions — from hopes, aspirations to friendship and betrayal. The Sanjay Gupta directorial also defines the journey of Bombay becoming Mumbai, and how it changed the lives of its people.

The film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover, and Anjana Sukhani.