Rohit Bose Roy says brother Ronit Roy is like his father: ‘I wouldn’t pick up a glass unless he asks me to drink with him’

Rohit Bose Roy says the success he received in the initial years of his career went to his head, and he did not pay heed to polishing his craft. Looking back, he accepts of feeling embarrassed by the kind of work he did. Rohit made his acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt directed Swabhimaan in 1995, which was extremely popular.

In an interview with Times of India, Rohit recalled how the first 10 years brought him immense success, but then a dull phase followed when he entered films. He said his mistake was he worked with friends, without seeing whether or not they were good directors. According to the actor, it is no less than a wonder that he managed to survive for 25 years in the industry experiencing “more lows than highs.”

Rohit Roy did TV shows like Kabhie Kabhie, Rishtey, Kkusum, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Bhabhi and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. His popular movies include Kaante, LOC, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Fashion, Kaabil, Paltan and Mumbai Saga.

Rohit, who’s been immensely respectful about elder brother Ronit Bose Roy, agreed that with age and experience, there’s a resemblance that has come between them “in terms of our posture, voice and performances.” Though there’s never been a room for jealousy, he said comparisons between the two brothers does not bother him.

In retrospect, Rohit believes that the two brothers have had their own struggles to find a place in the industry. But, for him, Ronit has always been like a father-figure. He said, “Even today, I wouldn’t pick up a glass in front of him unless he asks me to have a drink with him.”