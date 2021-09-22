Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to Mr Lele: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 to collaborate on a slate of films

Karan Johar of Dharma Productions and Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios on Wednesday announced that the two Bollywood giants are collaborating for some of the most awaited Hindi films in the coming year.

As part of the association, Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions will co-produce films like the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shakun Batra’s next as well as Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele.

Karan Johar on this collaboration said in a statement, “In Viacom18 Studios and Ajit, we have a partner who not only shares our vision in storytelling but also has our approach to differentiated cinema. Dharma Productions has been committed to entertaining movie-goers world over with every film and this partnership will further enable it.”

Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions said, “The partnership with Viacom18 Studios is a significant step for Dharma as together we gear up to bring back the best of Hindi cinema to theatrical audiences. We believe that strategic alliances are the way forward for the film industry and this partnership is the stepping-stone to a long-term alliance.”

Speaking about the partnership, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said: “As Viacom18 Studios scales up and begins a new chapter, we are looking at key partnerships with creators who shape mainstream entertainment. Collaborating to build a slate of films further strengthens our long-term association with Karan and Dharma Productions.”

The films which are part of this deal are in various stages of production and are expected to release over the next 18-24 months. With Viacom18’s leading broadcast channels at play, the network has also acquired satellite rights for these films.

Here’s a little bit about the films that have the audiences excited:

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: This film brings Karan Johar back on the director’s chair after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It stars Gully Boy hit duo Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with veterans such as Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: The Raj Mehta directorial starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani has been in the news for past several months. It will see Neetu Kapoor making her comeback.

Shakun Batra’s next: We have seen Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi sharing heartwarming posts on their social media handles while they were shooting for this film earlier this year. While Batra has not zeroed down on the film’s title, the cast has wrapped up the film’s first schedule, which was shot in Goa and then in Alibaug, Maharashtra.

Mr Lele: The Shashank Khaitan directorial was originally supposed to star Varun Dhawan, but due to date issues Varun had announced that he is no longer doing the film. Now the final cast of the film includes Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Mr Lele is said to be a comedy film with a twist.