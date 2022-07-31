Bobby Deol, son Aryaman Deol visit Dharmendra on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani set, see pics

Dharmendra has wrapped his shoot on Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The senior actor gave us a peek at the film’s sets, as he was joined by son Bobby Deol and grandson Aryaman.

Veteran actor Dharmendra first shared a click and wrote, “Friends, with his blessings your good wishes 🙏 i am back to my job. Love you all,”

The post got many likes and comments from the actor’s fans and family too. While daughter Esha Deol wrote, “Love you papa . 🧿♥️👍🏼🤗♥️ @aapkadharam,” son Bobby Deol posted, “😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️love you Papa ✨✨✨❤️,” in the comments section.

The film’s lead actor Ranveer Singh reacted to the click saying, “THE MOST LOVABLE! 😍❤️.”

But the high point was when Bobby Deol visited Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets. Bobby‘s son Aryaman Deol was also seen in the photos shared by the actor.

Bobby and Aryaman posed with the senior Deol. “Was great to visit papa on his last day shoot of #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aapkadharam #AryamanDeol,” read the post caption.

Karan Johar too shared a photo on his Instagram story, which read, “Wrap Day.”

Earlier Karan had shared a video from the film sets after Alia wrapped her shoot for the film. Sharing the click, Karan wrote then, “A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on ! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves ! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh ! Song selection is from my emotional library!”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars mom-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan play a pivotal part in the film. Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is also working as an assistant director in the film.

Small screen stars Arjun Bijlani and Shraddha Arya will also make cameo appearances in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release next year.