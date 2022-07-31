scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Bobby Deol, son Aryaman Deol visit Dharmendra on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani set, see pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani had its 'wrap day' today. Veteran actor Dharmendra shared his click from the last day of the shoot.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 31, 2022 9:47:10 pm
Bobby Deol, son Aryaman Deol visit Dharmendra on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani setDharmendra shared a photo from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani set. (Photo: Dharmendra, Bobby Deol/Instagram)

Dharmendra has wrapped his shoot on Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.  The senior actor gave us a peek at the film’s sets, as he was joined by son Bobby Deol and grandson Aryaman.

Veteran actor Dharmendra first shared a click and wrote, “Friends, with his blessings your good wishes 🙏 i am back to my job. Love you all,”

The post got many likes and comments from the actor’s fans and family too. While daughter Esha Deol wrote, “Love you papa . 🧿♥️👍🏼🤗♥️ @aapkadharam,” son Bobby Deol posted, “😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️love you Papa ✨✨✨❤️,” in the comments section.

The film’s lead actor Ranveer Singh reacted to the click saying, “THE MOST LOVABLE! 😍❤️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

But the high point was when Bobby Deol visited Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets. Bobby‘s son Aryaman Deol was also seen in the photos shared by the actor.

Bobby and Aryaman posed with the senior Deol. “Was great to visit papa on his last day shoot of #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aapkadharam #AryamanDeol,” read the post caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Karan Johar too shared a photo on his Instagram story, which read, “Wrap Day.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Earlier Karan had shared a video from the film sets after Alia wrapped her shoot for the film. Sharing the click, Karan wrote then, “A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on ! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves ! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh ! Song selection is from my emotional library!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars mom-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan play a pivotal part in the film. Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is also working as an assistant director in the film.

Small screen stars Arjun Bijlani and Shraddha Arya will also make cameo appearances in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’Premium
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release next year.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

2

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's house

3

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

4

Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?

5

Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash, Uddhav Sena rise

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Explained: As Chinese rocket debris plunges into ocean, the risks of spac...
Explained: As Chinese rocket debris plunges into ocean, the risks of spac...
Explained: What's driving the power struggle in Iraq?
Explained: What's driving the power struggle in Iraq?
After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress
After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress
Jharkhand crisis: All's well, says Congress, but unsure of its MLAs' back...
Jharkhand crisis: All's well, says Congress, but unsure of its MLAs' back...
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

Premium
NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

As Chinese rocket debris plunges into ocean, the risks of space junk
Express Explained

As Chinese rocket debris plunges into ocean, the risks of space junk

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75
Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75

Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Express Explained

Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

arjun kapoor, malaika arora
Malaika Arora turns into a perfect cheerleader for boyfriend Arjun Kapoor as he walks the ramp
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement