Bobby Deol, son Aryaman Deol visit Dharmendra on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani set, see pics

July 31, 2022 9:47:10 pm
Dharmendra has wrapped his shoot on Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The senior actor gave us a peek at the film’s sets, as he was joined by son Bobby Deol and grandson Aryaman.
Veteran actor Dharmendra first shared a click and wrote, “Friends, with his blessings your good wishes 🙏 i am back to my job. Love you all,”
The post got many likes and comments from the actor’s fans and family too. While daughter Esha Deol wrote, “Love you papa . 🧿♥️👍🏼🤗♥️ @aapkadharam,” son Bobby Deol posted, “😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️love you Papa ✨✨✨❤️,” in the comments section.
The film’s lead actor Ranveer Singh reacted to the click saying, “THE MOST LOVABLE! 😍❤️.”
View this post on Instagram
But the high point was when Bobby Deol visited Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets. Bobby‘s son Aryaman Deol was also seen in the photos shared by the actor.
Bobby and Aryaman posed with the senior Deol. “Was great to visit papa on his last day shoot of #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aapkadharam #AryamanDeol,” read the post caption.
View this post on Instagram
Karan Johar too shared a photo on his Instagram story, which read, “Wrap Day.”
Earlier Karan had shared a video from the film sets after Alia wrapped her shoot for the film. Sharing the click, Karan wrote then, “A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on ! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves ! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh ! Song selection is from my emotional library!”
View this post on Instagram
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars mom-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan play a pivotal part in the film. Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is also working as an assistant director in the film.
Small screen stars Arjun Bijlani and Shraddha Arya will also make cameo appearances in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Subscriber Only Stories
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release next year.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?
As Chinese rocket debris plunges into ocean, the risks of space junk
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Latest News
Bobby Deol, son Aryaman Deol visit Dharmendra on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani set, see pics
After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress
Weightlifter Popy Hazarika finishes seventh
Senior journalist R Gopikrishnan dead
Jharkhand crisis: All’s well, says Congress, but unsure of its MLAs’ backroom politics
Kentucky floods kill at least 26, number to keep rising, governor says
Pelosi confirms trip to Asia, but no mention of Taiwan
When an angry Jaya Bachchan reprimanded Rajesh Khanna for insulting Amitabh Bachchan, predicted ‘he’ll run Bollywood one day’
Watch: 5 eye-catching visuals and memorable videos from CWG so far
Explained: As Chinese rocket debris plunges into ocean, the risks of space junk and its uncontrolled descent
CWG 2022: Indian men’s lawn bowl pair in quarters
Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia designs t-shirt in support of Ukrainian refugees