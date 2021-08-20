scorecardresearch
Friday, August 20, 2021
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot begins: Alia Bhatt’s traditional look, Ranveer Singh’s dance moves

As Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani first schedule of shooting began, actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and director Karan Johar shared snippets from the film’s sets.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 20, 2021 9:44:46 am
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the project that sees Karan Johar returning to the director’s chair after a gap of almost four years and yet another collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has begun its shooting. The film also stars a stellar case of veteran actors — Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Ranveer, Alia and Karan Johar shared a video showing snippets from the sets that revealed Alia’s traditional look. The actor was dressed in Indian clothes with a red bindi on her forehead. Ranveer could be seen practising dance moves and also shooting a scene with Alia as Karan supervised the shoot. The crew can be seen hard at work.

Karan wrote as he shared the video, “The day is finally here & I have so many feelings going on in my head but what emerges at the top is – gratitude! As we begin our kahani ka first schedule, seeking all your pyaar & aashirvaad! It’s time to roll!Movie camera #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.”

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Alia also shared the same video on social media and wrote, “Too many feels to fit in a caption.”

Johar announced the film on Ranveer’s birthday, July 6. His last film was 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Reportedly, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are a part of Ranveer’s family in the film, while Shabana Azmi is a member of Alia Bhatt’s family. Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release in 2022.

