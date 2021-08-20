Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot begins: Alia Bhatt’s traditional look, Ranveer Singh’s dance moves

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the project that sees Karan Johar returning to the director’s chair after a gap of almost four years and yet another collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has begun its shooting. The film also stars a stellar case of veteran actors — Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Ranveer, Alia and Karan Johar shared a video showing snippets from the sets that revealed Alia’s traditional look. The actor was dressed in Indian clothes with a red bindi on her forehead. Ranveer could be seen practising dance moves and also shooting a scene with Alia as Karan supervised the shoot. The crew can be seen hard at work.

Karan wrote as he shared the video, “The day is finally here & I have so many feelings going on in my head but what emerges at the top is – gratitude! As we begin our kahani ka first schedule, seeking all your pyaar & aashirvaad! It’s time to roll!Movie camera #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.”

Alia also shared the same video on social media and wrote, “Too many feels to fit in a caption.”

Johar announced the film on Ranveer’s birthday, July 6. His last film was 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Reportedly, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are a part of Ranveer’s family in the film, while Shabana Azmi is a member of Alia Bhatt’s family. Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release in 2022.