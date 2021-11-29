Alia Bhatt announces Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release date with video, watch Jaya Bachchan recreate K3G scene

Actor Alia Bhatt announced the release date of her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. The film will hit the screens on February 10, 2023. The announcement was accompanied by a video, showcasing a montage of some behind-the-scenes clips. We got a glimpse into Dharmendra, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Alia’s characters as Karan Johar directs them, as well as the fun that ensues backstage.

Alia captioned her post, “Loading it up with music, dance, an ensemble cast, a dash of drama and a whole lot of love just for you! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February, 2023! See you there to make this kahani complete.” The team has completed 50 days of shoot. In the video, Alia sports stunning sarees, while Jaya Bachchan does aarti ritual — reminding many of her role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Karan Johar is seen explaining scenes to the cast, and there’s much hugs, love and laughter.

Ranveer also announced the film’s release date. He wrote, “Isse kehte hai full entertainment ka dhamaka!

We’re coming to you with love in our hearts blessed with parivaar ke sanskaar. #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February, 2023! #RRKPK.”

Going by the little that we see, the cast already has strong chemistry. Dharmendra, had earlier praised Ranveer Singh. He told Times Of India, “Ranveer looks so natural in all his films. Bada hi pyaara ladka hai (He is such an adorable boy). Whenever we bump into each other at a function, woh aake mere paas baith jaata hai (he sits beside me). Likewise, Alia is also brilliant at her work,” he stated. The film was announced on Ranveer Singh’s birthday. In one of the scenes, Ranveer is seen kissing Dharmendra’s hands while Jaya looks on. The film is again set in a lavish house, a staple for Karan Johar’s brand of cinema.