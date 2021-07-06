Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi: Meet the full ‘parivaar’ of Ranveer Singh’s Rocky and Alia Bhatt’s Rani

On Ranveer Singh’s 36th birthday, the actor took his fans by surprise by announcing a new film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which also features Alia Bhatt in the lead role and will be directed by Karan Johar. Ranveer shared another video, announcing that his new film stars cinematic legends Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra too, proving to be a grand multi-starrer.

Ranveer wrote, “Meet The Parivaar. Honoured to share the screen with these legends of Hindi cinema- Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan & Shabana Azmi!” In the video, Ranveer and Alia introduce the legends of Bollywood.

This would mark Bachchan’s return to films after five years, as she was last seen in Ki & Ka. Dharmendra’s last feature film was in 2018, with Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

Ranveer began his birthday with the announcement of the film. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote: “A special announcement on my special day! Presenting – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar.” The film will release in 2022.

While Alia Bhatt has established herself as a leading actress in the past few years with Raazi, Love You Zindagi and Gully Boy, Ranveer has emerged as one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood, and is known for his versatile roles, ranging from Befikre to Padmavat.

Karan Johar wrote on his Instagram account that while it’s a love story, it won’t be ‘a usual love story’. “Rocky and Rani are going to redefine your usual love stories to take you on a journey!” KJo captioned his post.

Sharing the same video, Alia captioned it as, “An exceptional love story with my favourite people! ❤️✨

Presenting – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by the one and only Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. All set to hit the screens in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.”