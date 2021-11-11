Rockstar clocks 10 years, Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman relives moments from musical drama

Imtiaz Ali-directed Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor completed a decade of its release on Thursday and the team looked back at the film with love and admiration. The 2011 critically-acclaimed romantic musical drama traces the journey of a college-going student Janardhan who transforms into an angry, lonely rockstar, Jordan as he deals with heartbreak, penury, and rise to fame.

Ali, 50, known for directing romantic dramas like Socha Na Tha, Jab We Met, and Love Aaj Kal, took to Instagram Stories to share some moments from his film.

Ranbir Kapoor played a singer in Rockstar. (Photo: Imtiaz Ali/Instagram) Ranbir Kapoor played a singer in Rockstar. (Photo: Imtiaz Ali/Instagram)

Rockstar received polarised reactions from critics and audiences upon its release but went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s cult classics over the years.

One of the most important factors responsible for the film’s long-lasting impact is the music composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman, whose 14 tracks were woven into the plotline.

Songs like ‘Jo Bhi Main’, which brought out the dilemma of the protagonist, ‘Sadda Haq’ about the artistic angst, ‘Kun Faya Kun’ about understanding music and life, the love ballad ‘Tum Ho’, the search for ‘home’ in ‘Naadaan Parindey’, among others continue to be fan favourites.

“Rockstar #10YearsOfRockstar,” Rahman said in a tweet along with a poster of Kapoor from the film.

The film featured newcomer Nargis Fakri as Kapoor’s love interest, Heer.

Fakri, who has also acted in films like Madras Caf, Main Tera Hero, Housefull 3, Torbaaz, said her life changed considerably after her debut movie Rockstar.

“Tomorrow is 11-11-21 ten years ago I starred in my first film which released 11-11-11. My life changed drastically after that day! #10yearsofRockstar,” the actor wrote on her Instagram Story a day ahead of the film’s 10th anniversary.

Sanjana Sangi also celebrated the 10 years of film with an Instagram post. She penned a long note that read, “#10YearsOfRockstar 🙏🏻 And just like that, today marks 10 glorious years to our beloved Rockstar becoming yours forever. 10 years to that one single surreal moment that single-handedly changed my life and the way I look at life forever. Magic, is the only word to describe how each moment, each bond, each scene performed on this mystical journey has ever felt. And gratitude, the only emotion that overflows. As we all huddled up to drown ourselves in nostalgia, I was left with a lump in my throat, it all still feels like yesterday. Thank you @arrahman Sir for bringing us together so impromptu, you’re the best. Excerpts from our walk down memory lane, stories you may or may not know are coming to you soon. (Ranbir & @imtiazaliofficial pulling my leg just as was done with Little Sanj at 14 years of age of course continues).”

Rockstar also starred Hindi cinema legend Shammi Kapoor in his last onscreen appearance. The film also starred Piyush Mishra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, and Jaideep Ahlawat in supporting roles.