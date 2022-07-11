scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

Rocketry The Nambi Effect box office collection: R Madhavan’s film maintains pace and enjoys tremendous word of mouth

Rocketry The Nambi Effect box office collection: R Madhavan's film is enjoying a good run even in week two of its release.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 11, 2022 8:19:16 pm
Rocketry The Nambi Effect box office collectionRocketry is helmed by R Madhavan.

R Madhavan’s movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is having a good run at the box office. The film’s Hindi version has so far earned Rs 12.15 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Rocketry #Hindi maintains pace in Weekend 2… Braves new releases + holdover titles… Witnesses substantial growth on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 59 lacs, Sat 1.42 cr, Sun 1.31 cr. Total: ₹ 12.15 cr. #India biz. Excluding #TamilNadu… Week 1: ₹ 8.83 cr.”

Adarsh also mentioned that Rocketry is “enjoying tremendous word of mouth”. “⭐ #IMDB: 9.3 rating⭐ #RottenTomatoes: 69% Tomatometer⭐ #BookMyShow: 96%, #Rocketry: #TheNambiEffect is enjoying tremendous word of mouth, even one week after release… The glowing word of mouth is converting into footfalls,” tweeted the trade analyst.

Also read |Madhavan shares AR Rahman’s reaction to Rocketry at Cannes: ‘Unforgettable moments of my life’

In Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Madhavan plays the lead role of Nambi Narayanan, former head of ISRO’s cryogenics division. Narayanan was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. All charges against him were dismissed by the Supreme Court in 1998.

R Madhavan had earlier held a screening of the film at Cannes for high-profile guests, including Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and I&B minister Anurag Singh Thakur.

In a recent tweet, Madhavan had thanked Rahman, who is clearly quite impressed with the actor’s talents as a storyteller.

Madhavan shared a video and captioned it, “Unforgettable moments of my life . ⁦ @arrahman sir… Thank you so so much . #rocketrythefilm (sic).” In the video, Rahman could be heard telling Madhavan, “What a direction. Every dialogue was great.” The music director was also heard describing Madhavan as a “new voice” in filmmaking.

Besides playing the lead role and directing it, Madhavan has also written and produced Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

