Rocketry new trailer: Madhavan looks promising as Nambi Narayanan in the intriguing biopic

The makers of Rocketry The Nambi Effect have released a new trailer of the film ahead of its release on July 1. The first trailer of the biopic was launched on April 1. The film is written and directed by R Madhavan, who essays the lead role of aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan in it.

The second trailer of the film doesn’t offer anything new but we are once again shown the determination of Nambi Narayanan in launching commercial satellites for India, for which he is ready to go to any lengths. He is even ready to leave the offer from NASA to serve his nation, but he is declared a ‘deshdrohi’. The trailer concludes with the words, “Sometimes a man wronged is a nation wronged.”

Rocketry is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation. In 1994, Narayanan was charged with leaking vital defence secrets to two alleged Maldivian intelligence officers, Mariam Rasheeda and Fauzia Hassan. The scientist fought his own case in the Supreme Court and was declared not guilty in 1996.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Madhavan said the country missed out on the opportunity of acknowledging Narayanan. “Had there been some other country, he would be called a national asset, there would be bodyguards and bulletproof cars around him,” he said.

Rocketry, which had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival will release in India on July 1 in Tamil, Hindi and English. It has also been dubbed in Telugu and Kannada.