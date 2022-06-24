scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

Rocketry new trailer: Madhavan looks promising as Nambi Narayanan in the intriguing biopic

Rocketry is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation. The film is written and directed by R Madhavan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 24, 2022 1:00:44 pm
rocketry movie trailerRocketry will hit the theaters on July 1.

The makers of Rocketry The Nambi Effect have released a new trailer of the film ahead of its release on July 1. The first trailer of the biopic was launched on April 1. The film is written and directed by R Madhavan, who essays the lead role of aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan in it.

The second trailer of the film doesn’t offer anything new but we are once again shown the determination of Nambi Narayanan in launching commercial satellites for India, for which he is ready to go to any lengths. He is even ready to leave the offer from NASA to serve his nation, but he is declared a ‘deshdrohi’. The trailer concludes with the words, “Sometimes a man wronged is a nation wronged.”

Also read |R Madhavan on Nambi Narayanan, Rocketry: ‘In another country, he would’ve been called a national asset’

Rocketry is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation. In 1994, Narayanan was charged with leaking vital defence secrets to two alleged Maldivian intelligence officers, Mariam Rasheeda and Fauzia Hassan. The scientist fought his own case in the Supreme Court and was declared not guilty in 1996.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Madhavan said the country missed out on the opportunity of acknowledging Narayanan. “Had there been some other country, he would be called a national asset, there would be bodyguards and bulletproof cars around him,” he said.

Best of Express Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
Abhishek Singhvi interview: ‘Yashwant Sinha is a powerful name (for...Premium
Abhishek Singhvi interview: ‘Yashwant Sinha is a powerful name (for...
MVA crisis: As MLAs vest absolute powers on Eknath Shinde, legal hurdles ...Premium
MVA crisis: As MLAs vest absolute powers on Eknath Shinde, legal hurdles ...
Pratik Datta writes: There needs to be greater transparency in RBI’...Premium
Pratik Datta writes: There needs to be greater transparency in RBI’...
More Premium Stories >>
Also read |Not just for R Madhavan’s Rocketry, Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya have a history of not billing friends for cameos

Rocketry, which had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival will release in India on July 1 in Tamil, Hindi and English. It has also been dubbed in Telugu and Kannada.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra launches ‘SONA Home’, calls it a celebration of her Indian roots and culture
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement