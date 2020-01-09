Film on first RAW chief RN Kao in the works

RN Kao served as the R&AW chief from 1969 to 1977. RN Kao served as the R&AW chief from 1969 to 1977.

Dharma Productions and Still And Still Media Collective will jointly bankroll a film on the life of Rameshwar Nath Kao aka RN Kao, the first chief of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). The production houses on Thursday announced the project which will be an adaptation of the book titled R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster.

Talking about the movie, Amritpal Singh Bindra, founder of Still And Still Media Collective, told indianexpress.com, “It’s kind of amazing that such an important person’s story has remained untold in our cinema till now. He had such a huge part in building an institution like R&AW. And he’s a great character. I don’t want to talk about it much now. But as and when new aspects of the film emerge, you will see he had a very distinctive personality. In the book, he is described as a very good looking Kashmiri Pandit man. He was always very impeccably dressed. He melts in those cinematic stories. So for us, it is more about telling the story of Kao than any particular genre.”

R.N. Kao had also served as the personal security chief to then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and as security adviser to Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Further sharing how they plan to keep the biographical film commercial, Amritpal Singh Bindra added, “Doing a period film is always a challenge. But the idea is to make a very commercial, massy film which is accessible to the largest possible audience. We are not trying to make it a documentary at all. But having said that, it is a very cool and nuanced idea. And with films like Raazi, and the kind of (box office) numbers it had, it’s a very encouraging time for us.”

Still And Still Media Collective has previously produced projects like Bang Baaja Baaraat for YRF, Netflix film Love Per Square Foot, Sex Chat with Pappu and Papa and Girl in the City among more. Talking about collaborating with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Bindra said, “Dharma is obviously the leading studio of the country and Karan (Johar) has been doing different kind of stuff in the past. And for a young company like us, this is a huge opportunity to work with Dharma and tell a fabulous personal story together. So we are very excited and also feeling a huge responsibility for doing it right.”

So who all do the makers wish to approach or cast? “Right now it’s too early to talk about casting or any such things. But hopefully, fingers crossed, you should hear updates soon. Right now, the film is still being written.”

