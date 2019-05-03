Godrej Properties buys iconic RK Studios

Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) on Friday announced that it has bought the RK Studios land. The studios, previously owned by the Kapoors, once hosted the entire film industry, from actors to technicians under one roof.

In a statement, Godrej Properties said, “Spread across 2.2 acres, this project will offer 33,000 square metres (0.35 million square feet) of saleable area comprising modern residential apartments of various configurations as well as a luxury retail experience.”

Talking about the sale of RK Studios to Godrej Properties, Randhir Kapoor told indianexpress.com, “We had done this deal six months ago. Everything is finalised. RK Studios has been a big part of the Kapoor family, and it was time to move on.” The actor refused to give any further details about the deal.

The Kapoors in 2018 announced their decision of selling RK Studios. Rishi Kapoor had earlier said the decision came after a fire destroyed the main shooting floor, taking with it the film memorabilia that the family had preserved for decades. It included old posters, the puppets from Mera Naam Joker (1970), the tramp shoes from Awara (1951) and several costumes. The Kapoors argued that rebuilding the floor and maintaining the studio would be too expensive while the returns remain minimal.

RK Studios, also the headquarters of film production company RK Films, was founded by Raj Kapoor in 1948. RK Films bankrolled films like Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Mera Naam Joker (1970) and Bobby (1973) among others.

Earlier, Randhir Kapoor talked to Quint about the decision of selling the studio. He said, “With the state of the roads and traffic today, no actor comes to Chembur to shoot in this studio. They would rather go to Film City. So, with a very heavy heart, we have decided to let it go. My whole family is very sad, but there’s no other way.”