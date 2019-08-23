Demolition work in progress at RK Studios

The demolition of RK Studios, the famed dream factory of the legendary film-maker Raj Kapoor in suburban Chembur here, has begun.

Advertising

Founded by Raj Kapoor in 1948, the studio is witness to the making of several films produced by the Kapoor family over the decades.

Godrej Properties, who bought the property, is planning to develop a residential-commercial project on the prime piece of land.

“The demolition work started a few days back. It is in process. We don’t know how long it will take to demolish as we have no clarity on what is being built there,” Kapoor family sources told PTI.