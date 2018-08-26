Iconic RK Studio to be sold, Rishi Kapoor confirms

Rishi Kapoor said RK Studio was toting up losses. Rishi Kapoor said RK Studio was toting up losses.

Rishi Kapoor has confirmed that the Kapoor family, unanimously, has decided to sell off the iconic RK Studio, established by the legendary late actor Raj Kapoor some four decades ago at Chembur, Mumbai. Rishi said that while there is an emotional attachment to the place, the studio “had become a huge white elephant, toting up losses,” the actor told the Mumbai Mirror.

“We brothers are strongly bonded. But who knows about our children and grand-children? What if differences crop up in the next generation? The studio would only end up in litigation as so many industrial and textile estates have. There would be family differences and only lawyers would end up charging heavy sums of fee. Do you think my father would have liked to see his labour of love become the subject of courtroom proceedings?” Rishi said while talking about the decision to sell off such an iconic place in the history of Indian cinema.

Last year, RK Studio was subjected to an accident. A fire broke out in the building during the shoot of reality show Super Dancer 2, which destroyed the invaluable treasure of RK Films memorabilia.

Reports revealed all the costumes worn by the RK leading ladies, from Nargis and Vyjayanthimala to Aishwarya Rai, costume jewellery, the clown mask of Mera Naam Joker, the guns used in Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, publicity material, and the grand piano used ever so prominently in Awara, Sangam and Bobby, were burnt to cinders. Iconic films such as Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Mera Naam Joker (1970) and Bobby (1973) among others were shot in the studio.

Rishi further said that there is no timeline and it could take up to two days, months or years to sell off the studio.

