RK/RKAY trailer: Rajat Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat literally lose the plot in this twisted comedy

The new trailer for Rajat Kapoor’s upcoming film, RK/RKAY just dropped. Going by the trailer, the film promises to be an unusual and off-beat comedy, taking the audience inside the many mysteries of filmmaking.

The story seems to narrate the tale of an anxious director (RK) who has finished shooting his new film. Things take a turn when he receives a disturbing phone call from the editing room saying the protagonist of the film is missing from the film negatives. Promising to be a comedy-thriller, the story delves into a bizarre behind-the-scenes footage of the cinematic world where RK and his team go around to find the protagonist.

RK/RKAY marks Mallika Sherawat’s return to the big screen after a long hiatus. She had earlier shared the teaser of the film on her Instagram account, “I’ve worked in so many films but it has happened for the first time that Humari film ka Hero gayab ho gaya hai!!! #Rk/#Rkay releasing 22 July 2022 in theatres.”

The film is produced by Priyanshi Films (Priyam Srivastava and Harshita Karkare) and stars Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles.

RK/Rkay has been written and directed by Rajat Kapoor.

The film has been screened at several international film festivals including Shanghai International Film Festival, River to River Film Festival, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and Austin Film Festival among others. The film will release on July 2022, this year.