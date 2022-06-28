scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Must Read

RK/RKAY teaser: Rajat Kapoor film leaves viewers intrigued, fans are happy to see Mallika Sherawat back on screens

RK/RKAY stars Rajat Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar and Vaishali Malhara.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2022 8:19:47 pm
rajat kapoor RK/RKAYRajat Kapoor directorial RK/RKAY is set to release on July 12.

Actor Rajat Kapoor is gearing up to release his directorial venture RK/RKAY. The makers on Tuesday launched the teaser of the film, which has left fans intrigued. Going by the teaser, Rajat seems to be playing a filmmaker who is tensed about his missing hero.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram account, Mallika Sherawat wrote, “I’ve worked in so many films but it has happened for the first time that Humari film ka Hero gayab ho gaya hai!!! #Rk/#Rkay releasing 22 July 2022 in theatres.”

As soon as Mallika shared the post, her fans celebrated her comeback to screens. “Finally the long wait is over.. waiting for the mallika magic,” a fan wrote, while another well-wisher called the actor “queen of my heart”.

ALSO READ |Best and worst Hindi films of 2022 so far: Can you guess top 3?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat)

The teaser of RK/RKAY promises a quirky story set in the world of moviemaking. Apart from Ranvir Shorey, Mallika Sherawat and Rajat Kapoor, the film will star Kubbra Sait, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar and Vaishali Malhara.

The film has already made the rounds of several international film festivals including Shanghai International Film Festival, River to River Film Festival, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and Austin Film Festival among others.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 28, 2022: Why to read ‘Hurting religious Sentiments’ or ‘In...Premium
UPSC Key-June 28, 2022: Why to read ‘Hurting religious Sentiments’ or ‘In...
Did NCP hold Uddhav hand, stop resignation, give him false hope?Premium
Did NCP hold Uddhav hand, stop resignation, give him false hope?
How Rampur, Azamgarh were won: Behind BJP chipping away of SP votesPremium
How Rampur, Azamgarh were won: Behind BJP chipping away of SP votes
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meetPremium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meet
More Premium Stories >>

Written and directed by Rajat Kapoor, RK/RKAY will release on July 22.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

august-december bollywood releases
Brahmastra to Laal Singh Chaddha: Most anticipated movies of 2022 (August-December)
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 28: Latest News
Advertisement