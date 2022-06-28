RK/RKAY teaser: Rajat Kapoor film leaves viewers intrigued, fans are happy to see Mallika Sherawat back on screens

Actor Rajat Kapoor is gearing up to release his directorial venture RK/RKAY. The makers on Tuesday launched the teaser of the film, which has left fans intrigued. Going by the teaser, Rajat seems to be playing a filmmaker who is tensed about his missing hero.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram account, Mallika Sherawat wrote, “I’ve worked in so many films but it has happened for the first time that Humari film ka Hero gayab ho gaya hai!!! #Rk/#Rkay releasing 22 July 2022 in theatres.”

As soon as Mallika shared the post, her fans celebrated her comeback to screens. “Finally the long wait is over.. waiting for the mallika magic,” a fan wrote, while another well-wisher called the actor “queen of my heart”.

The teaser of RK/RKAY promises a quirky story set in the world of moviemaking. Apart from Ranvir Shorey, Mallika Sherawat and Rajat Kapoor, the film will star Kubbra Sait, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar and Vaishali Malhara.

The film has already made the rounds of several international film festivals including Shanghai International Film Festival, River to River Film Festival, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and Austin Film Festival among others.

Written and directed by Rajat Kapoor, RK/RKAY will release on July 22.