RJ Mahvash on unfollowing Yuzvendra Chahal, dating rumours: ‘Two friends had an argument’

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal were rumoured to be dating, particularly during the time of his divorce from Dhanashree Verma.

RJ Mahvash has finally addressed the long-standing dating rumours linking her to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal aka Yuzi. The speculation around the two was all over the headlines during Yuzi’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma, with their frequent public appearances and social media interactions fueling relationship rumours. Later, reports of a fallout between RJ Mahvash and Yuzi surfaced after the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram.

RJ Mahvash on Yuzi

Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, when RJ Mahvash was asked about unfollowing each other and she said people tend to exaggerate minor issues.

She shared in her interaction, “People have a habit of making a fuss over small things. It is not such a big deal when you go through it. Like two friends had an argument, and they followed and unfollowed each other. And the matter ends there,” she shared in Hindi.