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RJ Mahvash on unfollowing Yuzvendra Chahal, dating rumours: ‘Two friends had an argument’
Actor and former radio jockey RJ Mahvash has addressed the dating rumours surrounding Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, revealing that she supported him through one of the toughest phases of his life.
RJ Mahvash has finally addressed the long-standing dating rumours linking her to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal aka Yuzi. The speculation around the two was all over the headlines during Yuzi’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma, with their frequent public appearances and social media interactions fueling relationship rumours. Later, reports of a fallout between RJ Mahvash and Yuzi surfaced after the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram.
RJ Mahvash on Yuzi
Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, when RJ Mahvash was asked about unfollowing each other and she said people tend to exaggerate minor issues.
She shared in her interaction, “People have a habit of making a fuss over small things. It is not such a big deal when you go through it. Like two friends had an argument, and they followed and unfollowed each other. And the matter ends there,” she shared in Hindi.
RJ Mahvash also added that she would always wish for Yuzi’s well-being and hold no grudges against him.
“In fact, when you are comfortable talking absolute nonsense with friends, you should not hold any grudges against them. So I would always wish him all the best, and my best wishes will always be with him. There’s no such big deal in it,” she added.
She further added that one should only hold grudges against someone when the situation is truly serious. Explaining her point, RJ Mahvash said that if a person is lying on a hospital bed and you still do not wish to speak to them, only then does it become a genuine problem.
Was there any romantic angle between the two?
Speaking further about their bond, Mahvash clarified that there was never a romantic angle between them and added that she shared that she simply stood by him as a close friend during a difficult phase in his life, especially while he was dealing with his separation and focusing on the IPL season.
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Mention Yuzi’s Raj Shamani’s podcast, where he had mentioned facing tough times, Mahvash added, “He needed a good friend… I stood with him as a support system.”
Yuzvendra Chahal’s earlier clarification on relationship with Mahvash
Earlier, during an appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Yuzvendra Chahal had also denied dating rumours with Mahvash. Yuzi was asked about his relationship with Mahvash, to which he replied, “No, there’s nothing. People can think whatever they want to think.” He shared that it will take some time to move on from his previous relationship, sharing that he needs to gather himself first.
The cricketer had also spoken bout the trolling Mahvash faced online, revealing that she was unfairly labelled a “homewrecker” despite repeatedly clarifying the nature of their friendship.
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